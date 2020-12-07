Kundali Bhagya December 7 Spoiler: Sherlyn Sabotages Mahira's Plan To Kill Preeta

In Kundali Bhagya's December 4 episode, Mahira purposely adds poison to Preeta's sweet dish. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta spend some time together in their bedroom. Karan feeds Preeta and also pours his heart out to her. He expresses his feelings for her and tells her what she means to him. Rakhi decides to serve sweet dish to Preeta but is surprised to find Mahira in the kitchen. Mahira tells Rakhi that Girish was busy so she prepared the sweet dish herself.

Rakhi indirectly tries to tell Mahira that Karan and Preeta are made for each other. As Rakhi goes to serve Preeta the sweet dish, Sherlyn purposely drops the sweet dish from Rakhi's hand. She takes this step on learning that Mahira had poisoned the dish. Rakhi gets mad at Sherlyn and so does Mahira. Read to get a glimpse of the next episode.

In Kundali Bhagya December 7, 2020, Spoiler: Karan confesses how he feels about Preeta. He tells her that he wants her to stay with him, near him in his house and in his bedroom. He tells Preeta that he never thought he would say this, but he will really miss Preeta a lot. They get a little close before Karan drops his wife to Sarla's house.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn tries to explain to Mahira why she dropped the poisoned sweet dish from Rakhi's hand. Sherlyn tells Mahira that if Preeta would have eaten the poisoned sweet dish, Mahira would have ended in jail for a lifetime. Mahira gets mad at Sherlyn and asks her why would anyone doubt her in poisoning and killing Preeta. Sherlyn tells her that it is obvious because Mahira hates Preeta. The show Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest-rated Indian daily soaps. It stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles who plays the characters of Preeta and Karan, respectively.

