'Kundali Bhagya' December 9, 2020 Spoiler: Will Sherlyn Find Out About Preeta's Plan?

In Kundali Bhagya December 8 episode, Preeta comes home and hugs Sarla and Srishti happily. Sarla gets emotional seeing her daughter and serves Preeta the sweet dish she prepared for her. Later, Sarla worries that the police might arrest her again and she won't be able to see her daughters again. Preeta assures Sarla that she will save her and prove her innocence, no matter what.

Preeta tells Sarla that she can prove her mother's innocence right away by eating all the ladoos her mother had made. But when Preeta picks up the ladoos she realises those are not the same as the ones she had on her sargi. Sarla tells her that Ramona might have exchanged these with the poisonous ones. Preeta goes to the Luthra house the next day and finds out the original box of ladoos in Mahira's room. She decides to prove her mother's innocence soon. While leaving Mahira's room, she hands over a towel to Mahira with a blackening substance to ruin Mahira's face.

'Kundali Bhagya' December 9 2020 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya Dec 9 episode, Preeta comes back to the Luthra house and is having a conversation with her sister Srishti on the phone. Srishti tells Preeta that they will have to prove their mother's innocence as soon as possible and get her out of trouble. Srishti tells her sister that she has an amazing plan to prove their mother's innocence in front of the police.

Preeta gets a mischievous smile on her face when she hears Srishti's plan but stops when she notices Sherlyn eavesdropping her conversation. Preeta hides her phone and escapes from there. Sherlyn is left worried about Preeta returning to the Luthra house since she remembers that Preeta had visited Sarla last night. She also worries about Preeta's plan and who she was having a conversation with, on the phone.

