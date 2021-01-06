Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 5 2021: Akshay Starts Lying To Kritika Which Bothers Her

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla prays for Preeta's good health and well being. Srishti asks her mother if she ever prays for her or only prays for Preeta. Sarla says she prays for her, but never tells her this. Janki suggests Srishti tell her mother about Sameer. Srishti says there's nothing between her and Sameer. At the Luthra house, Kritika talks to her friend on the phone when Preeta comes in and asks her about shopping.

Kritika goes in to freshen up when Karan passes by Kritika's room and finds Preeta there. He goes in and teases Preeta and also flirts with her. Karan gives Preeta his card and tells her to buy anything and everything Kritika wants for her wedding. Preeta tells Karan that she's proud of him. She also tells him that she finds him adorable sometimes and irritating sometimes too.

Preeta goes into the living room and finds Rakhi and Kareena engrossed in a conversation. They talk about Kritika's wedding and how excited they are, about it. Preeta overhears their conversation and thinks to herself how she wants to make Kritika's wedding "the best wedding of Luthra house". Preeta comes downstairs and tells everyone she'll manage everything perfectly.

Kritika comes there and tells everyone to trust Preeta on the wedding preparations. She tells Kareena and Rakhi how Preeta and she became friends right back when Akshay had come to see her for the first time. Preeta and Kritika leave for shopping while Mahira watches everything from the first floor. Karan leaves from there telling Kareena that he will be back in sometime. Kareena worries for Mahira.

Srishti leaves from her house and bumps into Akshay on the way. Akshay tells her about his wedding with Kritika and Srishti gets mad at Kritika for not telling her about the wedding. Akshay leaves from there telling her that he's in a hurry and has to go to a mall to pick his mother's clothes. Meanwhile, Preeta and Kritika reach the mall. Kritika calls Akshay to ask her if he can join her for shopping, to which Akshay says that he has an important conference and won't be able to come. Kritika seems disappointed but Preeat fixes her mood.

At the Luthra house, Karan confronts Mahira and asks her what she had been doing in Manali. Kareena butts in and says she asked Mahira to take Sherlyn to Manali. Sherlyn comes there and takes Mahira out of the room while Kareena manipulates Karan. He says Mahira will have to leave the house soon, and he will ask her to do so.

Srishti calls Kritika and she apologises to Srishti for not picking up her calls the other night. They speak about Kritika's wedding and Srishti enquires about Akshay. Kritika tells Srishti that Akshay has a conference and won't be able to meet her. Srishti finds something suspicious because Akshay told her he was going to a mall. While speaking on the phone with Srishti, Akshay enters the mall and is seen where Kritika is standing. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Mahira to act smartly and do as she says when the latter almost tells Karan about her plan.

