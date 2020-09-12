Shraddha Arya Kick Starts Weekend By Dancing On Neha Kakkar Song, Singer Responds

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya seems to be bringing in the weekend with her close friends. She often shares her fun dance videos on her social media handle. Shraddha Arya recently shared a video of her dancing along with a friend, on one of her favourite songs by Neha Kakkar. Check out Shraddha Arya's cute dance video below:

Shraddha Arya kicks off weekend with this Neha Kakkar song

Dressed in a cute crop top and a pair of denim shorts, Shraddha Arya threw a denim jacket on, to complete her entire outfit. She went for an absolute no-makeup look and tied her hair in a high ponytail. Shraddha Arya's friend, on the other hand, wore a denim crop shirt and a pair of jeans. The two friends were seen dancing on Neha Kakkar's hit song Wah wai Wah.

Along with the fun dance video, Shraddha Arya also shared that she had been kicking off the weekend by dancing with her best friend. The actor further mentioned the singer of the song, Neha Kakkar, also stating that she was her favourite.

Neha Kakkar's reply

The singer of the song Wah Wai Wah, Neha Kakkar replied to the actor's dance video. She complimented Shraddha Arya on how she looked cute and hot at the same time. Apart from Neha Kakkar, many of the Kundali Bhagya actor's fans replied to her video. While several wrote that they were a big fan of her, one of Shraddha Arya's fans also commented on how adorable she looked.

Kundali Bhagya updates

Shraddha Arya portrays the character of Preeta Arora in the popular romantic daily soap Kundali Bhagya. The show which airs on Zee TV follows the story of two enemies who fall in love, but the difficult situations in their lives keep separating them every now and then.

