'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Shraddha Arya Slams E-commerce Website; Says "beware Of The Site"

Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya recently took to her Instagram to slam an online shopping website after she faced a delivery issue. The actor shared a screenshot of her feedback on the site Myntra. In her complaint, Shraddha Arya mentioned that the customer service of the e-commerce website has denied that they have sent a wrong product to her.

In her complaint, the Kundali Bhagya actor also added that she will not let the brand get away with this mishap and also addressed that people with lower-income levels should not suffer from such issues. Shraddha Arya stated that no other soul should be treated in this way. She also shared a series of screenshots she received from her fans who had faced the same issue. She posted the screenshots with the hashtag to boycott the online shopping website. Take a Shraddha Arya's Instagram stories.

Shraddha Arya's happy dance

In the recent past, Shraddha Arya shared a video of her grooving on a Bollywood song. The actor was seen dolled up in a beautiful black dress. She opted for minimal makeup and open hair look. Shraddha Arya was seen playing with a balloon and moving around in a room as she shook a leg while she sang the song with goofy expressions for the camera. Shraddha Arya posted the video with the caption, “Dedicated to .... â¤ï¸”. Fans in huge number praised Shraddha Arya for her picture by dropping several heart and love emoticons.

Shraddha Arya's birthday vacay

On August 15, the Kundali Bhagya actor shared pictures from her get-away and gave a sneak peek into her stay. As soon as she posted some pictures, Kanika Mann, Vikaas Kalantri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra among others dropped comments on her pictures. On her birthday, she shared her pics and wrote, "And This Is How I Begin My (Birth)DAY !!!! Thank You 'The Rains' For Coming. Happy Birthday, Silly(me)". After which a bunch of celebrities like Amruta Khanvilkar, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Nikita Dutta, Ssudeep Sahir, Mouni Roy, and others dropped birthday wishes on her post.

