Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi Ties The Knot With Shivendraa Saainiyol In Jaipur

Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays the character of Sherlyn Khurana in the hit show Kundali Bhagya, found a match of her kundali in real life with boyfriend Shivendraa Saainiyol. The couple is tying the knot in Jaipur. Pictures of the various rituals and ceremonies on the internet show a beautiful and happy Ruhi as a bride.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 2: Sherlyn Knocks Out Prithvi

Ruhi weds Shivendraa

Shivendraa Saainiyol is also an actor and currently is the part of the Colors TV show Chhoti Sardarni. Ruhi and Shivendraa know each other since the past thirteen years, according to a report in a leading daily. The couple got engaged earlier this year. In an interview with another daily, Ruhi had shared her wish to get married in Jaipur. The families of the two actors hail from Rajasthan. Shivendraa is from Jaipur itself, while Ruhi's family comes from Mukundgarh, Jhunjhunu. She also added that Rajasthan is known for its gorgeous palace-like properties for weddings.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya's Sherlyn To Marry In Jaipur; Shradha Arya & Kundali Gang Will Be Baaratis

Ruhi also revealed that because of her commitments, she didn't find the time to prepare for the wedding. Her close friend Ruchita took up the responsibility and managed the entire wedding. Ruhi also talked about how the wedding will follow Rajasthani customs and traditions. The couple will be hosting a reception in Mumbai for their friends in the industry. Here are some great pictures from the wedding that are being shared on social media:

ALSO READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update November 29: Karan And Prithvi's Plans

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update November 28: Prithvi Calls A Mysterious Person

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update November 27 : Will Preeta Marry Prithvi?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.