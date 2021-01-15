Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya's Social Media Detox Plan Goes Kaput

Shraddha Ary, from the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, has been raising the bar high with her social media posts. She often shares her upcoming looks from her show, creating excitement amongst her fans. She also shares pictures from the various places she visits. Being active on social media for nearly hours every day has probably driven the actor to the thought of planning for a social media detox. However, things didn't go as planned, as per her recent Instagram post.

Check out Shraddha Arya's social media detox plans

Also Read: Shraddha Arya Shares Some Stills From New Segment Of Her Popular Show 'Kundali Bhagya'

Shraddha Arya shared a picture of her in a black saree. Along with the picture, Shraddha Arya shared plans for a social media detox. She wrote that "Social media detox plans are just like your plans for getting on a better diet. You always wanna start it from the next Monday!😋#ProInProcrastination #MondayNeverArrives" (sic). Shraddha Arya also shared in her Instagram story that she is planning for a social media detox at some point in life, although not soon.

Shraddha Arya looked breathtaking in her black net saree. She will be seen wearing this outfit in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya. She paired the black netted saree with white diamond work done on it. She wore a pair of designer bangles and completed her look with large diamond earrings.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Shares Video Of Her Singing Her New Song 'Guilty'; Watch

Shraddha Arya's TV shows

Shraddha Arya has been a part of several TV shows. She's most popular for her show Kundali Bhagya, in which she plays the character of Dr. Preeta Arora. The show also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar Karan Luthra. The story of Kundali Bhagya revolves around the love story of Karan and Preeta who are currently married on the show. Despite the fact that they are madly in love with each other and destined to be together, several people and problems keep separating them.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Cast Is All Decked Up For The Gold-themed Bachelor's Party; See Pics

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Ramona Tells Kareena About Preeta's Accusation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.