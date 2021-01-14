Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Ramona Tells Kareena About Preeta's Accusation

In Kundali Bhagya January 13 episode, Srishti unlocks Akshay's phone by putting Kritika's name and Akshay's last name in the password. Preeta apologizes to Akshay and Srishti calls Preeta to tell her that Akshay is having an affair with Ruchika, as per their messages & call records on his phone. Akshay looks for his phone and Preeta alerts Srishti to hide his phone. Srishti hides and leaves Akshay's phone on the floor.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | Jan 12, 2021: Akshay Makes A Confession To Kritika

'Kundali Bhagya' written update

Later, in Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Sherlyn and Mahira talk about how Preeta kept insulting them on various occasions. Sherlyn tells Mahira that this is the right moment to make everyone hate Preeta. Sherlyn tells Mahira how Preeta blamed Akshay for cheating on Kritika, while he was just standing with his friend in the guest room, normally. They decide to manipulate Kritika against Preeta so she tells Kareena how Preeta wants to stop her wedding with Akshay. Mahira agrees with Sherlyn's plan in an attempt to get Karan back.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 11, 2021: Preeta To Expose Akshay's Truth?

Srishti goes to the kitchen where Preeta is doing some work and takes her to the room where Ruchika is hiding, in an attempt to fool her and get her in front of everyone. Srishti and Preeta make up things to get Ruchika out of the place where she's hiding. Ruchika almost falls for their words and decides to give in when Akshay texts her to leave as soon as possible. Ruchika says it was smart of her to climb back up and hide in the cupboard when Sameer almost saw her downstairs.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 4, 2021: Kritika-Akshay's Wedding Preparations Begin

Preeta and Srishti reach downstairs and look for Ruchika. Sameer asks what's wrong and they tell him everything. Meanwhile, a minivan comes in from the gate and Ruchika gets in the car and runs away. Sameer sees her and is sure that Akshay and the girl are having an affair or she would not have run away like a thief. Sherlyn and Mahira manipulate Akshay but he keeps praising Preeta. Srishti and Preeta plan to tell Akshay's truth to Karan.

Akshay's parents praise Rakhi and Preeta when Sherlyn tells them that if Preeta forgets anything she can tell her and she will teach Preeta a lesson. However, Akshay's mother praises Preeta and shuts Sherlyn up. On the other hand, Ramona goes to Kareena and reveals that Preeta put false accusations on Akshay, for cheating on Kritika and having an affair with another woman.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 7, 2021: Mahira & Sherlyn To Use Akshay Against Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.