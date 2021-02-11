'Kundali Bhagya' February 11 Spoiler: Karan And Preeta To Separate Forever?

In Kundali Bhagya February 10 episode, Akshay acts innocent in front of Kareena, Rakhi, and Kritika. He calls off the wedding with Kritika and leaves her heartbroken and crying. Everyone else tries to stop him from leaving the wedding midway but he walks off. Preeta follows him and he tells her that he won the game finally. Preeta says she never wanted to win any game and just wanted to make him stay away from Kritika. When Preeta returns after her conversation with Akshay, Kareena starts insulting her. Kritika also indirectly blames Preeta for breaking her wedding.

Sarla comes in between and supports her daughter. Kareena and Sarla get into an ugly fight when Karan jumps in. He tells Sarla that Preeta should have told him about her plans but she did not trust him. Karan says he does not trust Preeta now and that hurts Preeta. Sarla scolds Preeta and decides to take her home forever. At home, Janki tells Preeta she did the right thing but the latter walks away from there. Srishti calls Karan to sort things out but Karan says he does not want to mend things. At the Luthra house, Karan packs Preeta's clothes in a suitcase.

Kundali Bhagya February 11 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 11 episode, Karan calls Preeta and tells her that he has packed all her clothes in a suitcase. This breaks Preeta's heart and she tells him that he does not need to send the suitcase to her house, she will come and take it herself. She tells him that he does not need to worry about her coming to the house and facing him again. Preeta assures him that he will never see her again. She tells him that she will come out of the Luthra house and ask Girish to get her bag and leave right away when she gets her bag.

The show Kundali Bhagya stars actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles as Preeta and Karan. The show follows the love story of Karan and Preeta. Currently, on the show, Karan and Preeta separate again due to a few misunderstandings.

