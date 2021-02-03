Kundali Bhagya February 4, 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Succeed In Exposing Akshay This Time?

In Kundali Bhagya February 3 episode, the Luthra family visit the temple to complete Kritika's pre-wedding rituals. Meanwhile, Akshay calls up Megha and asks her to meet him at the hotel room. He boasts about his smartness when Megha agrees to meet him at the hotel room again. Dadi asks Sameer to take the wedding card to Akshay's family. On the way, he spots Akshay and Megha together. He feels disgusted by the way Akshay hugs Megha and takes her to a hotel room. Sameer calls Preeta to tell her about Akshay's whereabouts.

He learns that Preeta is in the temple with Kareena, Rakhi, Sherlyn and Kritika. Sameer follows Akshay and Megha to the hotel room and tells Preeta that they checked in together. Preeta asks Rakhi for an hour to expose Akshay. This makes Kareena angry and she leaves the temple. However, Preeta reveals that Akshay is in a hotel room with Megha and Kareena scolds Preeta again. Later, Kritika also doubts Akshay and decides to check up on him with Preeta. Kareena warns Preeta that if she turns out to be wrong this time, she will be punished severely.

Kundali Bhagya February 4, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 4 episode, Kritika, Preeta and the others barge in Akshay's hotel room and start enquiring about Megha. Akshay acts innocent and says that nobody is in his room with him. Preeta asks Akshay to stop lying and tells him that she knows he checked in the hotel room with Megha and should tell them where he has hidden her. Akshay says nobody is in the hotel room with him when everyone hears a noise of something breaking, in the bathroom. Will Preeta succeed in exposing Akshay this time?

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap that airs on ZEETV. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan. Kundali Bhagya's episodes follow the love story of Karan and Preeta, who get married by accident but separate due to differences. However, when they fall in love with each other and re-marry, several people try to separate them by creating misunderstandings between them.

