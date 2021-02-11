Kundali Bhagya 11 February 2021 Written Update: Preeta Breaks Up With Egoistic Karan

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 11, starts at Luthras' house, where Kareena, Rakhi and Daadi convince Krithika to fly to his uncle's home for a few days. Initially, Krithika denies going, however, she agrees. As she leaves, Kareena swears to take revenge on Preeta. The next day, in the morning, Srishty notices Preeta's unusual behaviour and gets tensed for her. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kundali Bhagya's February 11 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 11 February 2021 written update:

Karan's ego messes up Preeta's mood

In Luthras' house, Karan gets angry at Girish as he repeatedly takes Preeta's name. On the other hand, Srishty faces Preeta's outburst. Later, Preeta apologises to her, and Srishty suggests her to call. As Preeta calls Karan, without listening to the former, the latter says he has packed her bags and will soon send them.

Karan disconnects the call. However, later waits for Preeta to call him back. Srishty convinces Preeta to call back. She calls Karan again and asks him to not do any favour to her. She says she will come and take her belonging via Girish out of the house.

Luthras' and Arora's try to cope up

As the episode progresses, Karan changes the room's interior and asks Girish to tell this to Preeta when she will come. On the other side, Rakhi, Kareena and Daadi discuss how along with Preeta, the happiness of the house has also gone. Meanwhile, Sarla also tries to cheer up Preeta, but in vain. Teri Meri Kahani song plays in the background and Preeta and Karan recall all the good time they spent together. Seeing Karan lost in his thoughts, Rakhi gets tensed for him.

Sarla asks Preeta to open up

After a few days, Sarla comes to talk to Preeta. She explains her to open up as they both can have different perspectives on a situation. However, Preeta asserts that what Sarla does is right. Sarla further adds that she feels hurt as no one in the Luthra house trusts her. As the episode ends, Preeta praises Sarla for taking the decision.

