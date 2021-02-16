Kundali Bhagya February 16 Spoiler: Karan To Take Preeta Back To The Luthra House?

In Kundali Bhagya February 15 episode, Karan misses Preeta and waits on the balcony. Meanwhile, Mahira dreams of spending an entire day with Karan on Valentine's day. Preeta is asleep in her bedroom when the alarm starts ringing at 12 am. She wonders who put an alarm for such an odd time. She notices someone outside her window, trying to get into her room. Preeta decides to hit the person as soon as he enters and puts a blanket on him as soon as he enters.

However, later Preeta comes to know that Karan entered her room. He teases her and tells her that its Valentine's day. He asks Preeta to confess her feelings for him. Just then, a few men enter Preeta's house and tell Sarla that a thief entered their house. Sarla and Janki worry but later realise that Karan entered their house to meet Preeta. Srishti and Sameer meet and talk about how Karan and Preeta should get back together. The episode ends with Sarla being disappointed at Karan entering their house like a thief.

Kundali Bhagya February 16 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 16 episode, Sarla calls Karan and Preeta outside and asks them what's happening in her house. She questions if Preeta wants to say anything, but Preeta puts the blame on Karan. She tells Sarla that Karan wants to say something to her. Karan is left surprised when Preet slyly blames him and asks him to tell her mother what he wanted to tell her at 12 am. Karan then reveals to Sarla that he wants to take Preeta back to the Luthra house. Karan assures Sarla that he won't let anything happen to Preeta. Karan also assures Sarla that he won't let Preeta go through the things she went through, on the day of Kritika's wedding.

Kundali Bhagya's episodes air on ZeeTV and it is one of the highest-rated TV shows in Hindi. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar & Shraddha Arya in the lead roles. The show follows the story of Karan & Preeta, who are a cricketer and a doctor respectively. Currently, on the show, the couple goes through a turmoil in their relationship as Kritika's wedding breaks off with Akshay.

