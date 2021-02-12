'Kundali Bhagya' February 12 Spoiler: Preeta Is Back With Karan At The Luthra House?

In Kundali Bhagya February 11 episode, Kareena packs Kritika's bags and asks her to go and live with her paternal uncle for a few days, till things get back to normal. Rakhi tries to convince Kritika who says she would like to live in the Luthra house and would not go anywhere. However, they manage to convince her and drop her at the gate of Luthra house. Sameer notices their broken family but is helpless to take any step. Meanwhile, Srishti tries to cheer up Preeta who in turn lashes at Srishti over little things. Srishti asks Preeta to call up Karan and talk to him nicely, to fix things.

However, Karan tells her that he has packed her bags and would send them over soon. Preeta says she will pick her bags on her own and he need not deliver her things home. Mahira takes advantage of Karan being alone and tries to get close to him. Rakhi notices this. Later, Preeta asks Srishti why the windows in her room are locked and Srishti says her mother has turned into a jailor.

Kundali Bhagya February 12 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 12 episode, Karan and Preeta separate due to some misunderstandings between them. Moreover, their anger bitters their relationship ever more and they talk to each other rudely. Karan misses Preeta a lot and when he stands in his balcony, Preeta comes there and hugs him from behind. Karan asks Preeta what made her come to him so late, to which Preeta asks him to stay quiet.

In Kundali Bhagya's episodes recently, Kritika's wedding is called-off because of Akshay. Preeta, Srishti, and Sameer expose Akshay who turns the tables on them. Everyone at the Luthra house blames Preeta for breaking Kritika's wedding with Akshay. The show Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Swati Kapoor, and Ruhi Chaturvedi in lead and supporting roles. Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off show of Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia.

