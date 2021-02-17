'Kundali Bhagya' February 17 Spoiler: Karan And Preeta Reconcile On Valentine's Day

In Kundali Bhagya February 16 episode, Sherlyn looks disappointed by Prithvi who does not call her on Valentine's day. Mahira gets happy and tells Sherlyn that she will be spending Valentine's with Karan. Meanwhile, Sarla catches Karan in Preeta's room and enquiries what he had been doing in their house so late. Preeta tells Sarla that Karan wanted to tell her something and thus visited her so late. Karan tries to confess his love for Preeta but stammers when he sees Sarla angry. However, he wishes her and tells Sarla that he wants to take Preeta home.

Sarla tells Karan to stay at their place and take Preeta home the next day or come back later. Karan decides to come back the next morning and leaves the Arora household. Sarla asks Preeta how the window she locked opened and Preeta says she opened it because she felt suffocated. Preeta goes back to her room and finds Karan in there already. He asks her to confess her feelings for him. She tries to confess it but notices an injury on his chest and leaves to get some turmeric to apply on his injury.

Kundali Bhagya February 17 spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 17 episode, Preeta applies turmeric on Karan's chest and they get a little closer. Karan gets mesmerised by Preeta and tells her that he missed her a lot. Preeta smiles at him and he wishes her 'Happy Valentine's Day'. Preeta wishes him again and Karan tries to get close to Preeta. She tries to get up and walk away but he pulls her closer again. Karan and Preeta forget their differences and fall in love all over again.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off, of the show Kumkum Bhagya. It stars actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles with actors Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Swati Kapoor, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and others in supporting roles. It follows the story of Karan and Preeta and the challenges they face by some people who wish to separate them. Currently, on the show, Preeta leaves the Luthra house over some misunderstanding but Karan comes back to take her home.

