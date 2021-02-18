Kundali Bhagya February 18 Spoiler: Karan Takes Preeta Back To The Luthra House

In Kundali Bhagya February 17 episode, Karan rests on Preeta's bed while she convinces him to go back home. Preeta notices an injury on Karan's chest and decides to apply turmeric on it. While applying turmeric, Karan pulls Preeta closer to him and wishes her Happy Valentine's Day. He confesses that he missed her a lot and will only go back home with her. He says he misses her even when he sees the couch in his room. Meanwhile, Rakhi goes to Mahesh's room with a rose and cries her heart out, as she confesses her feelings for him. Sameer watches Rakhi cry helplessly.

Later, Sameer and Srishti talk over call and Sameer taunts Srishti for letting Preet and Karan's relationship turn sour. Srishti tells him that Karan and Preeta are in one room and this makes Sameer happy. Srishti jokingly tells him that he should never confess his feelings and propose to her, which makes him mad. He cuts the call and Srishti worries that she disappointed him. While Sameer wonders and decides to propose Srishti on Valentine's, Karan and Preeta argue in her room. Karan insists on staying with her but Preeta asks him to leave and come back the next day.

Kundali Bhagya February 18 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 18 episode, Karan brings Preeta back to the Luthra house. Kareena and Dadi notice Preeta entering with a rose in her hand and are shocked to see her back. Rakhi gets happy to see Preeta home while Mahira too, is left in shock to see Preeta with Karan. As Preeta enters, Kareena taunts Karan that despite Preeta ruining her daughter's life, he brought her back to the Luthra house.

Kundali Bhagya's episodes air on ZeeTV during the weekdays. Apart from the lead actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, the show also stars Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Swati Kapoor in pivotal roles. The show follows the love story of the lead actors who play the characters Karan and Preeta. Actors Ruhi Chaturvedi and Swati Kapoor are seen in negative roles on the show.

