'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' Major Plot Twist: Devyani Regains Her Memory

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to provide its viewers with some high voltage drama as the new twist in the show is huge and will entirely change the storyline. Devyani's past will be unveiled as she will get her forgotten memories back.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin plot twist

According to media reports, Devyani, who had previously lost her memory will regain it and the mystery behind her mental instability will be revealed. Devyani will recognise Pulkit and will call him her husband in front of Sai. Sai has been trying to connect the dots between Pulkit and Devyani's relationship and now Devyani's revelation will give her the proof that she needed. The story may continue with them trying to figure out the mystery behind what caused Devyani to lose her memory.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein cast

The Star Plus' romantic-drama is a love triangle between Virat, Sai and Pakhi, played by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, respectively. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man," on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

As per the plot of the show, Devyani married Pulkit years ago. The viewers have watched flashbacks of the couple living happily. However, Devyani's family did not accept their relationship and separated them. Bhavani, Ninad and Omi lied to Pulkit that Devyani married someone else and she now lives with her husband.

In the recent episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pulkit learns that Devyani is Sai's sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Sai tries to connect the dots between Pulkit and Devyani. To find out more about Devyani's life and her whereabouts, Pulkit plans to invite Sai for lunch at his home. Sai also agrees to the invitation thinking that she can confront Pulkit about Devyani.

In February 17 episode, the rift between Virat and Sai will grow when Virat announces that she will not get food for the entire day as punishment for the chaos she created. Virat's announcement comes as a shock for everyone. Later, a teary-eyed Sai faces Virat and says that she doesn't expect anything from either him or from his family members. Virat will open up to Pakhi and explain to her that he can't figure out how to make things right with Sai.

Currently, the story track shows, Sai trying to dig out information about her college guest lecturer Pulkit as she had recently learned that Devyani's husband name is also Pulkit. She notices how Pulkit is showing a keen interest in finding out more details about Devyani and is trying to establish the connection between the two.

