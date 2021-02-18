Kundali Bhagya February 19 Spoiler: Prithvi Is Back In Preeta's Life With More Trouble

In Kundali Bhagya February 18 episode, Karan and Preeta get close in the morning when she tries to confess her feelings for him when he's asleep. Later, Preeta notices a lizard in her room and screams loudly, waking everyone. The Aroras enter Preeta's room to look for the thief. Srishti tries to cover Karan who hides near the window. Janki notices him and makes excuses to drive Sarla out of Preeta's room. Later, Karan arrives home and gets roses for Sarla, Janki, Preeta and Srishti. He wishes them Happy Valentine's Day and takes Preeta home. Kareena and Dadi are shocked to see Preeta home, but Rakhi gets happy to see her back.

Kareena tries to insult Preeta and questions Karan's decision but Rakhi interrupts and asks them to go back to their room. Sameer teases Karan and Preeta while Girish tells her that everyone missed her at home. Mahira sees Preeta and Karan together and loses her cool. She runs to Sherlyn and tells her that all her dreams are broken. Sherlyn asks Mahira to forget her dream of getting married to Karan. She also taunts Mahira not to misbehave with her again. Later, Karan asks Preeta to confess her feelings for him.

Kundali Bhagya February 19 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 19 episode, Preeta is seen talking on the phone. She tells the other person on the phone that she was waiting for his call and confesses that she loves him. She says 'I love you' and smiles. Meanwhile, Karan calls Preeta and finds her phone busy. He gets mad at her because he had instructed her that he will be calling her every half hour and is expecting her to confess her true feelings for him.

However, when Preeta blurts out 'I love you' an unknown voice says 'I love you too Preetaji'. It is later revealed that Preeta's ex-lover Prithvi is on the other side of the phone. He wishes Preeta 'Happy Valentine's day' and tells her that he is coming to see her in the next half hour with wedding bands.

