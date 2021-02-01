'Kundali Bhagya' February 2, 2021 Spoiler: Preeta Slaps Akshay For His Offensive Remarks

In Kundali Bhagya February 1 episode, Karan and Kritika thank Preeta for the lovely surprise she gave and made Akshay and his family feel special. Preeta, however, feels like telling everyone the truth but decides to stay quiet. Later, Akshay leaves for home with his parents and gets off the car midway. He tells his parents he has an important meeting. Akshay meets the man who replaced the pictures and pays him for his work. Meanwhile, Srishti comes back home scared but is surprised when her mother talks to her sweetly. Srishti goes into her room and realises that her mother has locked her window with wooden planks to stop her from going out.

Akshay meets Meghna and takes her to a room, to spend time with her. Meanwhile, Ruchika calls him and he compliments and flirts with her too. He tells Ruchika that he has some work and would speak to her later. After Meghna leaves from there, Akshay calls Preeta and asks her to meet him at the back gate of Luthra house. Preeta denies meeting him but he urges her to come there. Srishti gets mad at Sameer for ignoring her and a misunderstanding is created between them. Akshay reaches the backside of Luthra house and Kritika comes there with Preeta. Kritika tells Preeta that Akshay has come to have mango milkshake she prepares. While Preeta is about to leave with Kritika, Akshay urges her to stay back.

Kundali Bhagya February 2, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 2 episode, Akshay tells Preeta that he will never cheat on Kritika on one condition. He asks Preeta to get him married to Srishti and Kritika. He says that it will be fun to have a deadly combination of two wives. He describes Kritika as sweet and innocent and describes Srishti as hot. Akshay provokes Preeta to get him married to both of them so he would enjoy his life. In reflex, Preeta slaps Akshay for his offensive remark. Meanwhile, at Kritika's 'Chooda' ceremony, Preeta asks Dadi to bless the bride's bangles before the ceremony begins. Dadi blesses the bangles and wishes Kritika to be happy in her married life.

