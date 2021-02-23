Kundali Bhagya February 23 Spoiler: Kritika Reveals Why She Got Married To Prithvi

In Kundali Bhagya February 22 episode, Preeta calls Srishti and tells her about Prithvi's phone call and the threats. Srishti offers to teach Prithvi a lesson but Preeta stops him and says she will handle him on her own because she has Karan by her side. Someone knocks on Preeta's door and she opens it with a stick in her hand, thinking it might be Prithvi. However, she feels relieved when it Karan and hugs him. Karan teases her that he liked her hug and reminds her that he had been calling her since morning but her phone was busy.

Karan asks Preeta if she found a new lover and she blurts out Prithvi's name. Later, Prithvi reaches the Luthra house with a wedding procession and announces that he is the son-in-law of the Luthra house. Kritika follows Prithvi inside the house with vermillion on her forehead and nuptial chain. The Luthras are left shocked to know that Prithvi married Kritika. Meanwhile, Sameer reaches Arora house to propose Srishti but does not find the right time and words because of Sarla and Janki around them. Srishti gets into an awkward situation when she learns that Sameer might propose to her.

Kundali Bhagya February 23 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 23 episode, Karan gets furious at Kritika's decision to marry Prithvi. He gets mad at her and asks Kritika if she has lost her mind. Kritika says that right after Akshay left her hanging in the wedding pavilion she got someone to marry her and decided to get married then and there. Karan taunts Kritika and tells her that she left Akshay because he was a bad person but married someone who is even worse. Kritika tries to say something but Prithvi interrupts and says that some people in your life leave you when someone walks in and holds your hand. He looks at Preeta and taunts her that someone had left him too and which is why he held Kritika's hand forever now.

