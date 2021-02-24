'Kundali Bhagya' February 24 Spoiler: Karan Refuses To Accept Kritika & Prithvi's Marriage

In Kundali Bhagya February 23 episode, Prithvi comes home with Kritika and this shocks everyone. Sherlyn learns that Prithvi married Kritika and she goes to her room and creates a mess. Mahira tries to calm her down but she is adamant to tell everyone that she's pregnant with Prithvi's child and not Rishab's child. Mahira tells her not to take any decision in haste and wait till Prithvi reveals why he married Kritika.

Meanwhile, Kritika narrates a story and tells everyone why she married Prithvi. She tells everyone that she visited a fair in Chandigarh when some men tried to eve-tease her. She escaped from the place but the men abducted her and took her to a deserted place and that is when Prithvi came and saved her. While narrating the story, Kritika also tells Prithvi that she misunderstood him as a bad man but she was wrong. She also thanks Prithvi for saving her life. Later, Kareena worries at the thought of Kritika being abducted by some strange men. Kritika tries to go on with her story when Dadi stops her and scolds her for marrying someone she does not know well.

'Kundali Bhagya' February 24 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 24 episode, Karan furiously tells Prithvi and Kritika that he does not accept their wedding. Kritika worries about Karan's decision and asks him what he means. Preeta speaks in between and says that her wedding with Prithvi was a misunderstanding and she does not need to go on with the relationship. She tells Kritika that Prithvi is a kidnapper and criminal and also a characterless person. Kritika stops Preeta from saying something ahead and tells her that she had told her the same thing about Akshay. These words shock Karan, Kareena and Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya is a popular TV show which airs on ZEE TV. The show starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles follows the story of Preeta and Karan. It follows their love story as a couple who face different challenges in their lives together and overcome them with the help of love.

