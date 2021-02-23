Kapil Sharma Reveals Why He Was Using Wheelchair At Airport, Assures 'I Am Good'

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has been receiving recovery messages on social media after his video of moving out from the airport on a wheelchair surfaced online. Putting all speculations to rest, the actor finally broke his silence on the reason. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that he suffered an injury while working out in the gym and hence he used the support at the airport. Kapil also mentioned that he will be fine in a few days.

Kapil Sharma on using a wheelchair at the airport

The video that left his fans worried also garnered attention on social media for other reasons. While the actor-comedian lost his cool on the media persons, they alleged that he abused them and that his bodyguards pushed him. Dressed in casual attire and sunglasses. In a video, he was seen expressing his displeasure, ‘tum sab saare peeche hato’ (You all move aside) He was also heard pointing out their ‘misbehaviour’. This is not the first time that the comedian has misbehaved with the media persons, there are incidents in the past where he lost his cool on people.

Meanwhile, the actor who welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath recently confirmed reports that his television series, The Kapil Sharma Show, will go on a "small break" as he wants to focus on his family. Kapil tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra in 2019. On welcoming his second child, the actor had then shared a statement and wrote,

"Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all Ginni n Kapil #gratitude." Among the other projects in his kitty is a Netflix venture, that he has kept mystery on.

Apart from this, several rumours about the Tandav actor Sunil Grover may rejoin The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian who played Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show left the show in 2017 over a major quarrel. The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra left the show in 2017 over an ugly spat. An eyewitness said that Kapil Sharma got upset that his cast members started eating their food without him, while he was finishing his drink. While Sunil Grover tried to calm Kapil down, the latter hurled a shoe at him.

