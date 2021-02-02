Kundali Bhagya February 3, 2021 Spoiler: Sameer Spots Akshay & Megha Checking In A Hotel

In Kundali Bhagya February 2 episode, Akshay teases Preeta and calls her helpless. He openly admits on dating Ruchika and says that he will continue dating her even when he's married to Kritika. He hands over his photographs with Ruchika to Preeta and tells her to go run to the Luthras and expose him. Preeta gets angry at Akshay and decides to go the Luthras right away but Babu comes there and snatches the photographs from Preeta. He teases her and Akshay laughs at Preeta. Akshay tells Preeta that Babu was the one who replaced the pictures when she met with an accident.

Sameer, Srishti and Preeta decide to take quick action and teach Akshay a lesson before its too later. At Kritika's chooda ceremony, everyone gets emotional when Karan brings Mahesh to the ceremony. Dadi asks the three daughters-in-law of the Luthra house, Rakhi, Sherlyn and Preeta to go to the temple and complete Kritika's pre-wedding rituals. Mahira feels jealous when they do not include her as a part of the family.

Kundali Bhagya February 3, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 3 episode, Sameer spots Akshay and later finds out that Akshay meets Megha. Sameer decides to tell Preeta about this. Sameer decides to follow the two and spots them checking into a hotel room together. Meanwhile, Preeta learns about Akshay and Megha's meeting and asks the Luthras to give her 1 hour. Rakhi gets anxious and asks Preeta why she has been asking them for an hour. Preeta admits that she needs 1 hour to expose Akshay and bring his truth in front of everyone.

Kareena gets mad at Preeta and asks her to shut her mouth. She tells Rakhi that if Preeta does not stop accusing Akshay, she will have to send her back to her mother's house. Kareena leaves the temple when she gets upset but Preeta stops her by saying that Akshay has checked in a hotel room with Megha. This leaves everyone shocked and hurt. Will Preeta succeed in exposing Akshay this time?

