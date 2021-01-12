'Kundali Bhagya' January 13, 2021 Spoiler: Ramona Manipulates Kareena About Preeta

In Kundali Bhagya January 12 episode, Preeta takes Kritika to the room where she found Akshay and Ruchika. Akshay hides Ruchika in a cupboard and manipulates Kritika. However, in the end, he finally tells Kritika that he was with a girl in the room. He tells Kritika that Ruchika had come to gift her a pair of earrings. Kritika tells Preeta that Ruchika is their common friend from college and might have come to meet and surprise them. Akshay leaves the room disappointed and Kritika goes to apologize to him.

Sherlyn and Ramona taunt Preeta for blaming Akshay and questioning his character. Srishti comes to meet Preeta and the latter tells her everything that went wrong in the room. She tells Srishti that Akshay escaped the room easily and proved himself innocent when she knows he's cheating on Kritika. Ruchika escapes the Luthra house by jumping off the window. Preeta apologizes to Akshay and Kritika and Akshay tells her that he could have broken their wedding but he cares for Kritika dearly. Read to know what happened in Kundali Bhagya January 13 episode.

Kundali Bhagya January 13, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya January 13 episode, Preeta and Srishti talk about Akshay and Kritika. Preeta worries for Kritika and tells Srishti that Karan should know about Akshay and Ruchika being together in the room. She also says that he should know Ruchika escaped from their house from the window because Karan would not want his sister's life to be spoilt by getting her married to Akshay, who is a cheat.

On the other hand, Ramona goes to Kareena and tells her that she has something to tell her but does not want to make her feel that she's making a place for her daughter in the Luthra house. Kareena asks Ramona to be clear in what she has to say. Ramona then tells Kareena that Preeta has blamed Akshay that he's cheating on Kritika.

