'Kundali Bhagya' January 14, 2021 Spoiler: Kareena Lashes Out At Preeta For Hurting Akshay

In Kundali Bhagya January 13 episode, Preeta apologizes to Akshay for accusing him of cheating on Kritika. Meanwhile, Srishti unlocks Akshay's phone and comes to know about his affair with Ruchika. She tells Preeta about it and they plan to catch hold of Ruchika. They go to the room where Ruchika is hiding after she attempts to run but comes back when Sameer finds her near the back gate. She nearly falls for Preeta and Srishti's plan for getting her out but gets a text from Akshay and decides to stay in.

Srishti and Preeta reach the back gate to find Ruchika and Sameer follows them. After searching for her for some time, Sameer notices Ruchika hiding in a car and escaping Luthra house. They decide to tell Karan about Akshay's affair and Ruchika's escape from the Luthra house. Later, Ramona finds it the best opportunity to use Preeta's mistake and tell Kareena. She tells Kareena that Preeta accused Akshay of cheating on Kritika and having an affair with Ruchika. Read ahead to know what happened in Kundali Bhagya January 14 episode.

Kundali Bhagya January 14, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya January 14 episode, Kareena lashes out at Preeta for accusing Akshay of cheating on Kritika. Karan butts in and speaks on behalf of his wife. He tells Kareena that whatever Preeta did was out of love and concern for Kritika and she did not mean to hurt anyone. Kareena tells Karan that if she loves Kritika, she should stay away from them and not do anything that breaks their relationship or their marriage. Kareena then asks Karan if he loves Preeta and Karan says he loves Preeta a lot and can do anything for her. He also adds that he does not need to prove it to anyone, how much he loves.

