'Kundali Bhagya' January 25, 2021 Spoiler: Rakhi Shares Words Of Encouragement With Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular romantic drama television series which is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. The Kundali Bhagya cast includes actors such as Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, Supriya Shukla and many others. In the previous episode, as Preeta and Srishti try to expose Akshay, he turns the tables and tells everyone that Srishti had been willing to marry him for a long time. Preeta then shouts at Akshay to which Karina orders her to apologise to Akshay. Rakhi attempts to intervene but Karina doesn’t let her come in between. Take a look at what will happen next in Kundali Bhagya January 25 episode.

Kundali Bhagya January 25 episode spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya spoiler of the January 25 episode, Preeta and Rakhi have a conversation about an earlier incident. Rakhi talks to Preeta and states how she and the entire family love her a lot. She even mentions that when Karina yelled at Preeta earlier in front of everyone, she did not like it at all and felt sorry for not being able to stand for Preeta in front of everyone. She then states that she wanted to help her but she became numb at that time and couldn't take a stand for Preeta. As Rakhi apologises to Preeta, she asks her not to say sorry as she did not feel bad. Preeta then says that it is her family and when the family says something, one shouldn’t feel bad.

As Preeta cleared her side, Rakhi tells her that she must be wrong about Akshay’s character and Kritika and Akshay’s relationship was already known to everyone. She then asks Preeta if Akshay knew that he was getting married to Kritika then why would he attempt to do anything wrong. Rakhi then adds that Akshay might not be a bad person but he might have a different side which she might not know. She then continues that if she was in Preeta’s place and had doubts about it, she would have done the same thing that she did.

Rakhi then suggests Preeta that since it was Kritika’s wedding and she was Karina’s daughter, she will have to think a thousand times before attempting to do anything as she does not want Preeta to get blamed again. Rakhi then leaves the room while Preeta stands and thinks about what she will do next.

Meanwhile, Srishti is crying sitting in her house while Sarla asks her to have some milk. Srishti then tells Sarla how Akshay lied about her that she wanted to marry him. She then says how they had managed to get evidence against him so that they could expose him but he made up a fake story and everyone believed it.

