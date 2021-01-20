'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 19, 2021: Akshay Misbehaves With Kritika's Friend

In Kundali Bhagya January 19 episode, Kareena calls Akshay's parents and invites them for the cocktail party. Akshay's parents get hesitant at first but later decide to go to the party for the sake of their children's happiness. Later, Rakhi calls Sarla and invites her for the party too. Meanwhile, in the car, Sameer asks Preeta to show him the pictures they will be using to expose Akshay. Preeta gets worried when she realises Akshay deleted the pictures before she could download them. Sameer, Preeta and Srishti realise that Akshay is too smart and will be taking every caution from now on.

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Akshay comes to the Luthra house with his parents, for the cocktail party. Akshay greets everyone and finds his way to Kritika. Everyone else teases him for flirting and complimenting Kritika. Sameer keeps an eye on Akshay and thinks that he will not spare Akshay today. Mahira and Sherlyn find Sameer glaring at Akshay and Sherlyn tells Mahira that Sameer is Preeta and Srishti's spy.

Mahira tells Sherlyn that everyone loves someone and cares for their significant other in the room but she's left alone. She says her love, Karan, is stuck with Preeta. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she should understand Karan is in love with Preeta and he's not stuck with her. Mahira leaves the room disappointed by Sherlyn's taunt. Kritika and Akshay reach the dance floor and she introduces everyone with her fiance.

Kritika introduces a friend Megha, to Akshay and he seems flattered by her beauty. Sameer notices all this but does not say anything. Later, one of Kritika's friends tells Akshay that Megha is a huge fan of Karan Luthra and she has come to meet him. Karan and Preeta make an entry and Megha starts flirting with Karan. He introduces Megha to his wife Preeta and she seems disappointed.

Srishti warns Megha to stay away and not hover around Karan. On the dance floor, Akshay tries to get closer to Megha. He touches her inappropriately and that makes Megha uncomfortable. She leaves the dance floor and Akshay follows her. Sameer, Preeta and Srishti keep an eye on Akshay.

