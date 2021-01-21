'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 20, 2021: Akshay Maligns Preeta And Srishti

Kundali Bhagya January 20 episode starts with Srishti running towards Akshay and stops him from misbehaving with Megha. Akshay somehow manages to push her away and Preeta comes in and slaps him. She also shouts at him for his behaviour. Preeta says she will not bring out his true intentions in front of everyone as she also has the witness and culprit with her. Srishti apologises to Megha and says that she will support her.

Karina and everyone come there and ask what has happened. Preeta explains the whole situation to them. Karina first hesitates to believe what Preeta is saying but Srishti also comes forward and supports what Preeta said. Megha also tells everyone how Akshay misbehaved with her even though she tried to stop him.

In the Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Akshay then tries to convince everyone in the function that how Preeta, Srishti and the girl is lying. On the other hand, Kritika is crying. An angry Preeta asks Akshay to leave with his family but he refuses to do so. He tries to have a word with Karan but gets pushed away by him. Karan asks Akshay to immediately leave the house.

Megha blames Preeta for paying her to accuse Akshay

Megha then tells everyone that Preeta had paid her to lie about Akshay and his character. Everyone is surprised to hear this. A shocked Preeta tells her not to lie. In a flashback sequence, the audience gets to know that Akshay had paid Megha to lie about Preeta and say that she has paid her. The viewers get to know that it was all Akshay’s plan to get everyone against Preeta and ruin her image.

Akshay accuses Preeta of lying

Akshay then tries to convince everyone into believing that he is a good person and how Preeta has always tried to ruin his relationship with Kritika. Akshay reveals that Preeta must have paid Megha because she wants to get Srishti married with him and that is why she is creating all this misunderstanding.

Everyone supports Preeta

In the Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Karan and the whole family is shocked to hear this and are unable to believe the accusation. Sameer is not able to bear all this and holds Akshay by his collar as he knows the truth. Karina scolds him for doing this. Preeta defends her and Srishti’s intentions and Karan also supports Preeta. Sarla asks Preeta not to defend herself as they already know about it but suggests that instead, she should ask Akshay about his true intentions behind all this.

