'Kundali Bhagya' January 26, 2021 Spoiler: Mahira Eavesdrop Karan & Preeta's Conversation

In Kundali Bhagya January 25 episode, Preeta and Srishti decide to keep an eye on Akshay's whereabouts and collect some strong evidence against him. They follow him in a cab but the cab driver does not follow their instructions well. They coincidentally meet Sameer who offers to help them get evidence against Akshay. Meanwhile, Akshay meets Megha and thanks her for helping him at the Luthra house. He tells her that he loves her and wants to be with her.

Also Read: Adhyayan Summan Moves Into New House, Shares Glimpse With Popular Bernie Sanders Meme

She enquires about his wedding with Kritika and he says, he's marrying her for her wealth and does not really love her. Megha accepts her offer and Akshay's confidence boosts. Later, Akshay meets Ruchika and Preeta and Srishti begin taking photographs of them. They sneak into a house and find an album with pictures of Akshay and Ruchika.

Preeta asks Srishti to get a hard copy of the photographs. Karan keeps calling Preeta frequently but she does not pick up his calls. When she finally picks up his call, she lies to him that she's at the Arora house with Srishti. Later, Sameer yells at another driver and Karan realises Preeta is lying to him.

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal Issues Statement After Neighbour Terms Him 'drunkard', Jwala Gutta Reacts

Kundali Bhagya January 26, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya January 26 episode, Mahira eavedrops outside Preeta and Karan's room. Karan realises that Preeta lied to him earlier when she told him that she was at the Arora house. Preeta tells Karan that she did not want to lie to him. Karna stops her midway and tells her that she did not want to lie to him, but she still lied to him. He gets mad at her and tells her that once someone breaks his trust, it becomes difficult to regain it. Mahira smiles when she sees Karan and Preeta fight in their bedroom.

Also Read: Varun-Natasha's Wedding Pandit Arrives; Caption For Dance Floor Leaves Netizens Laughing

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic TV show starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. The lead actors play the characters of Preeta and Karan, on the show. The show follows their love story and the hardships they face while fighting for their love. Currently, on the show, Karan's sister Kritika is about to get married to a boy named Akshay, but Preeta finds out that Akshay is a cheat and now she plans to expose him.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' January 22, 2021 Spoiler: Karan Is Disappointed By Preeta's Behaviour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.