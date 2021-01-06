'Kundali Bhagya' January 7, 2021 Spoiler: Will Kritika Learn Akshay's Truth?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta helps Kritika in choosing her wedding outfits. Akshay comes to the same mall and calls up his lover Ruchika, to tell her that he has reached the mall. He sees Kritika and Preeta at the same mall and hides from them. When Kritika goes into the changing room, Preeta sees a glimpse of Akshay in the mirror. She finds something suspicious and later follows him to find him hugging his girlfriend. Preeta follows him outside the mall and sees him enter a hotel with his girlfriend. Preeta finds something wrong with it and waits for Akshay to come out of the hotel.

Akshay and Ruchika discuss how they escaped from being caught by Preeta. When they come out of the hotel, Akshay goes towards his car while Ruchika searches for an autorickshaw. Preeta tries to talk to Ruchika when Akshay sees her and distracts her. Akshay lies to Preeta and also avoids dropping her home when Preeta insists him to drop her home. Sherlyn finds Akshay and Preeta together and senses something is wrong. She leaves after taunting Preeta. Later, Preeta is pretty sure Akshay is lying about something and decides to find out the truth. Preeta reaches Luthra house and finds Kritika in a happy mood and decides not to tell her about Akshay.

Kundali Bhagya January 7, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn finally understands Akshay's tactics and decides to use him to harm preeta. She tells Mahira about her plan to happily agrees to be a part of it. Meanwhile, Preeta tells Srishti about Akshay. She tells Srishti that they will first have to find out if Akshay is right or wrong and if he's wrong, they will have to expose his truth in front of everyone. On the other hand, Akshay is with his lover Ruchika when Kritika comes there. Ruchika alerts Akshay that Kritika is around and he turns around to find Kritika spotting him near his car. Will Kritika learn about Akshay's affair?

