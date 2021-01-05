'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 4, 2021: Kritika-Akshay's Wedding Preparations Begin

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta and Karan come back home from their honeymoon. Kareena welcomes them home happily while Rakhi gets a little excited to see them home. She tells them that the house seemed lonely with them not around. Preeta tells Rakhi that they're back and have no intentions of going away anywhere. Preeta tells the family that she found Kritika with Akshay. She also reveals that Akshay plans to marry Kritika soon and will be coming to Luthra house to meet everyone. Kareena gets excited on hearing the good news of her daughter's wedding. She starts making plans and appreciates Preeta who takes responsibility for Kritika's wedding preparations. Kritika teases Kareena for being sweet to Preeta.

Mahira who listens to the entire conversation leaves from the room after being ignored. She goes to Sherlyn and tells her that she's being ignored by the family because of what she did in Manali. Mahira tells Sherlyn that she should not have done what she did because this made Preeta get into the good books of the Luthra family. Mahira tells Sherlyn that even Kareena was behaving sweetly with Preeta, to which Sherlyn replies that Kareena is just acting to be nice to Preeta so everyone does not doubt Kareena's involvement in their Manali plan. They decide to leave Preeta alone for a few days.

Preeta makes a list of things to do for Kritika's wedding when Karan comes in the room and troubles her. He asks her what she's up to and she tells him about her plans for Kritika's wedding. Karan tells her he's proud of her for tackling Mahira's evil plan well. He decides to tell the Luthras about Mahira's tactics but Preeta stops him. She says he should not tell everyone about Mahira now since everyone's happy about Kritika's wedding.

The next morning, Akshay and his mother arrive at the Luthra house. Rakhi introduces Mahira as her friend's daughter. The Luthras and Akshay's mother decide to get Kritika and Akshay married the next week. Rakhi tells them that they want to get Kritika married in a traditional way and Akshay's mother happily agrees to it. Karan teases Kritika. At the Arora house, Srishti wakes up at lunchtime and asks Janki and Sarla if they were talking about Preeta. Srishti tells Sarla how Preeta keeps winning everyone's heart. Sarla gets emotional about her daughter and prays for happiness for Preeta.

