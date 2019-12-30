Kundali Bhagya Dec 28 Written Update: Karan Dances With Preeta Making Mahira Uncomfortable

The latest Kundali Bhagya episode picks up from the end of the last episode where Karan finds Preeta crying. Preeta tells him that she does not care about what he thinks and tries to leave. Just then, Karan pulls her back and says that she does care. Preeta asks him to leave her but he refuses to let go. She further questions him on why he is hurting her and tells him that he should be with his future wife instead. Karan pauses and then asks if she has something in her eye and forcefully tries to take it out. Both of them end up getting emotional while staring into each other's eyes. Preeta, who is still crying, asks him why is he the one crying if she was the one with some rubbish in her eye. He responds to that saying that it is now in his eyes.

Kundali Bhagya - Written Update - December 28

Wiping the tears off, Preeta tries to leave but Karan does not let her and asks her if she really does not care. She tells him that she has no feelings and is really happy that he is getting married and also tells him that she would also dance with the dancers to prove that. She tells him that she does not like it when he holds her, Karan then lets go and tells her that he will make her dance even if she does not want to and assures that it is his promise and leaves. Preeta breaks down as soon as he leaves.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Kareena Thugs Sarla And Books Kumkum Bhagya Hall

Dadi makes an announcement on the stage saying that the dancers have come and also announces that everyone must participate. She starts introducing every member to the dancer. When she is about to introduce Mahira, she bends down to pick her phone and Preeta is standing behind her. People confuse Preeta to be the bride instead of Mahira. The entire family then starts to dance in a traditional manner, the dancer makes everyone dancer and takes Preeta instead of Mahira which leaves everyone confused. Kareena stops them saying that there has been some sort of misunderstanding and explains that Mahira is the bride. Preeta runs to hug Srishti and Karan seems to be happy to see her in a situation like this.

Kareena asks them to continue the dance and they start dancing with Karan leading the floor. He forces everyone to join him and then takes Preeta by the hand to dance with him. While he is extremely close to Preeta, she feels a little awkward and tries to leave but he does not let her. Dadi gets mad at this and even Rishabh is not able to see it while Mahira leaves the hall. Preeta frees herself and runs out of the hall.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 20: Sarla Curses Karan

Mahira is busy throwing around makeup accessories in her room and is shocked to see Sherlyn standing there. Sherlyn tells her that Preeta has not left and is still in the hall. She tells her that in the end, Preeta will play such a game that Mahira will end up losing. She tells her that Preeta is really smart and knows how to make Karan fall in love with her. Mahira asks how she can do this and Sherlyn tells her that she has to make a plan to disgrace Preeta to the extent that she will not be able to face her.

Meanwhile, Preeta is just standing wondering what Karan did. Just then, Karan comes from behind and asks her if she really thought he would not come to know that she is crying. He further tells her that he is aware of the fact that she always wants to see him and be with him and talk to him.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Karan-Mahira's Mehendi To Be Held At Kumkum Bhagya Hall

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 25, 2019: Sarla Refuses To Serve The Luthras

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.