Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Karan-Mahira's Mehendi To Be Held At Kumkum Bhagya Hall

Kundali Bhagya is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the leading role, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Recap

Sarla and Karan confront each other at a mall. Cursing Karan for his wrong-doings, Sarla says that Karan will never be happy in his life, as he has hurt Preeta’s feelings. Meanwhile, Mahira accuses Preeta of following Karan to the mall. To this accusation, Preeta clarifies that she has no feelings for Karan and she does not care about him. Later, as the show proceeds, a major quarrel between Kareena Bua and Sarla happens. Throwing shade at Sarla, Kareena says that the latter must be searching for a wealthy man to get Preeta married again.

Kundali Bhagya Dec 23, 2019

In the upcoming episode, Karan plans his Mehendi function with Kareena Bua. Karan tells Kareena that he wants his Mehendi function to be held at the Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall which is owned by Sarla. Meanwhile, Preeta tells Shrishty about the argument between Sarla and Kareena. However, Preeta doesn’t tell her anything about her altercation with Karan in the trial room. Preeta avoids confessing her feelings about Karan and remarks that she is hurt with Karan’s actions. As the show proceeds, Kareena and Karan convince the lawyer to book Kumkum Bhagya hall for the Mehendi function. Kareena asks the lawyer to book the hall in the name of the sister, Karan requests Sarla to give him the booking of the hall saying that they will make double payment for the same. Sarla wonders about it.

Fans react

My Karan baccha 😂

It is now 100% clear that this boy wants to show sarla that he has the right to roam around preeta and sarla has no right to question him!

Well played Karan 😎 @DheerajDhoopar your voice is so goooooddd its a perfect blend of gruff

And hoarse #KundaliBhagya — Gayathri 🕉️☀️ (@_Gaayathrii_) December 23, 2019