Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Kareena Thugs Sarla And Books Kumkum Bhagya Hall

In the fresh episode of Kundali Bhagya which aired on December 26, 2019, Sarla comes to the hall and finds Karan and Preeta standing, facing each other. She holds Preeta's hand and takes her home. On reaching back home she asks everyone to stay where they are and walks back to Kumkum Bhagya hall. Srishti asks Dadi if she could go with Sarla but her Dadi scolds and asks her to wait at home.

Kundal Bhagya written update December 26

Kundali Bhagya written update December 26

Sarla goes back to Kumkum Bhagya hall and tells Kareena ma'am that they should leave the hall because the hall had been booked by someone else. Kareena then reminds her that she had sent someone in the morning and paid double amount to her and booked the hall. This makes Sarla even more furious because she finds out that Kareena Ma'am had thugged her. Kareena ma'am also reminds her of how she had insulted Mahira and her, a day before at the mall. Sarla then walks back home and starts looking for the advance money the Luthra's had given her. She returns it to Kareena Ma'am but half the money had been used for decorating the hall and according to the contract signed by the Aroras and the Luthras, the hall cannot be vacant until its function is over.

Sarla then comes back home and tells everybody about what had happened in the hall. She gets emotional because of what Preeta has to go through. Sarla cries a lot and tells Dadi, that she had been doing everything just for her daughters but every time but, ends up hurting them always. The episode ended with Preeta telling her mother that let the Luthras finish their function and leave. Sarla agrees to this and asked everyone not to go to Kumkum Bhagya hall until the Mehendi function of Karan and Mahira is over. The others agreed to Sarla.

