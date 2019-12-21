Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 20: Sarla Curses Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic Indian television drama created by Ekta Kapoor. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Preeta and Karan Luthra respectively. The show has been airing on television for over two years now and has a huge fan following. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and airs on Zee TV. The show has won many major awards including the best actor male and female category. Take a look at the written update of the episode that aired on December 20, 2019.

Kundali Bhagya written update for December 20:

In the last episode, it was seen that Preeta congratulates Karan and walks away from him. Karan tries to follow her but gets surrounded by his fans. Sarla bumps into Mahira at the mall and asks her to back out of her wedding with Karan because he is not a nice person. Mahira disapproves with Sarla and says she will not back off from the wedding. When Karan spots Preeta again, he tries to make her jealous of Mahira by picking out a dress for her and going to her near the changing room. Sarla wants Preeta to try on another dress and asks Preeta to keep her trial room door slightly open. Karan opens Preeta’s room and walks in it by mistake.

In the episode, Sarla and Karina get into an argument. Karan and Preeta overhear their conversation. Karina is seen humiliating Sarla a lot. Preeta and Karan also indulge in fight over the same topic. Mahira further insults Sarla. This does not go well with Preeta and she gets very angry to hear that. She decides to go out and scold Mahira. But Karan stops her saying that Karina and Mahira will humiliate her. Then they decide to go out together and both of them hold the lock together. and this reminds them of some of the old memories.

Further in the episode, Mahira taunts Preeta saying that she has no intention to impress Karan. Preeta also tells her that she does not need to impress anyone. In the middle of the argument between the two, Karina interrupts. Mahira further blames Preeta for coming to the same shopping mall to impress Karan by buying costly dresses. Sarla, on the other hand, scolds Karan for putting her daughter in pain. Later, she gets very emotional as she remembers the old days when she used to treat him like her son. Sarla curses Karan saying that he will never be happy by putting Preeta in pain. Will Karan now realize his mistake and also bring back Preeta into his life?

