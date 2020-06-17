Shraddha Arya Loses Her Cool When A Girl Tells ‘hope You Die’, Actor Gives An Apt Reply

Shradhha Arya is an Indian television actor who is popular for her work in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl, Main Lakshmi Tere Angaan Ki and some more. Recently, she grabbed the attention with her Instagram story where she posted a screenshot of a troll throwing hate towards her. Here's what happened.

Shraddha Arya trolled by her a fan

Shradhha Arya on Instagram story posted a screenshot of her conversation with a girl. The latter had written negative things to the actor and also said, "I hope you die". Adding the screenshot, Shradhha wrote in bold red letters that just because trolls think no one will be able to catch them, they slip out after throwing such negative comments towards stars. She also added that this is just one instance hinting at several other such comments.

In the Instagram post, Shradhha Arya also said that Instagram should take down such profiles of trolls. She further added that the best way to deal with such things is to ignore but there might be people who cannot do it. She advised everyone not to "spread" negativity just because they can.

A few days back, Shraddha Arya was also trolled on social media for posting a bikini picture. She took to her Instagram story once again to give a fitting reply to the trolls. Shraddha said that her bikini photo was "harmless" and she had no intention of vying for films by posing a bikini. She also replied to the trolls who criticised her weight and said that she will lose weight when she wants to. But right now she is happy with where she is.

Recently, Hina Khan was also a victim such actions being compared to Shivangi Joshi. Both the actors had been leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and this is what seems to have triggered the comparison of their acting skills by a portal. This came to Hina's attention who called it out on Twitter.

Hina Khan objected to it and called it "sickness". She also talked about how such comparisons are not healthy especially during such gloomy days. She also asked everyone to rather appreciate her and Shivangi Joshi's efforts and their successes. Take a look:

Hina Khan's beau, Rocky Singh recently posted about the prevalence of nepotism in Bollywood on Twitter. He also added in the post how the audience should change their mindset. Hina had also shared his tweet along with the caption, "Plz #Think". Take a look:

