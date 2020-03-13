'Kundali Bhagya' March 13 Preview: Mahesh Threatens Sherlyn That He Will Expose Her

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-rated TV shows and the most viewed TV shows on Indian television. In a recent promo of the show, the central characters, Karan and Preeta are continuing to show affection to each other. Karan is still under the influence of ‘Bhang’ after Holi festivities.

Mahesh threatens Sherlyn as she continues to bug him

The Kundali Bhagya March 12 preview is out on the official channel ZeeTV and also Zee5 application. One can watch the entire preview on their official channel. The last episode saw Mahira and Sherlyn being unable to come out of the storage room. They were yelling for help but couldn’t find any as it was an isolated area.

Meanwhile, Preeta and Karan are under the influence of ‘Bhang’ and express their honest feelings towards each other. Preeta reveals that she likes Karan, however, she would not want to marry someone who does not value her presence and does not give her attention.

Karan also confesses his love to Preeta. He takes the opportunity to kiss her while she is intoxicated. Sherlyn and Mahira are then rescued by Prithvi, who is also intoxicated under Bhang. He lets both Mahira and Sherlyn out but he himself falls asleep inside the storage room.

On the other hand, Preeta and Karan are cutely arguing. Preeta says that she won't confess to Karan, she disagrees with him on a lot of circumstances. Mahira and Sherlyn then enter the room. But it looks like Preeta and Karan are kissing each other. This causes a rift.

Mahira overhears that Karan has some significant feelings to convey to Preeta; as she walks in, he stops. Mahira then says that she wants to know what the feeling is. She is curious. Preeta then tells Mahira to stay out of the couple's matter, and she should not be asking questions here.

On the other hand. Sherlyn goes to find Mahesh. He is inside his room and is sleeping. She wakes him up. Mahesh blurts out that he is going to reveal Sherlyn’s true identity to everyone. He will tell her truth to the Luthra family. Just then Luthra family walks in. The preview is left at a cliff hanger as Mahesh is just about to drop the bomb. On the other hand, Mahira is trying to know what Preeta and Karan are discussing secretly.

