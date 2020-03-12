Kundali Bhagya March 12 Preview: Intoxicated Karan Kisses Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-rated TV shows and the most viewed TV shows on Indian television. In a recent promo of the show, the central characters Karan and Preeta are shown talking to each other. A cute moment between the two then enfolds.

Karan's intoxicated naughtiness

The Kundali Bhagya March 12 Preview is posted on the Zee5 online streaming service. It begins with Prithvi opening the latch of the room that has Sherlyn and Mahira inside. He is completely intoxicated and is under the influence of bhang. He stumbles inside to see Sherlyn and Mahira. All three are shocked to see each other.

The next scene shows Karan and Preeta sitting with each other in another room. Karan has placed his hand on Preeta's cheek as he is also under the influence of bhang. Karan lovingly says that Preeta is his love. He then follows this cute line with the three magical words and says, "I love you". Karan then moves closer to Preeta, which seems as if he will hug her. Preeta lets him get closer.

As soon as he comes close, Karan kisses Preeta on the cheek. Preeta gasps as she is left surprised at this action of Karan. she is completely shocked at what Karan did. Karan is just goofily smiling at Preeta as she has her hand on her lips, shocked.

Karan and Preeta's chemistry has made them a popular couple with fans. Fans tweet a lot about their cuteness and show their love to them. Here are some tweets:

The way be requested her not to leave him.."Mat Jao Na"..awww shoo cute❤😍

And then the way she looked at him and blushed😳😳❤❤😍😍

Their precious smiles..hayeee #Touchwood yaar😭❤#Preeran babiees😍😍❤❤#KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/GfClqk3qob — Preeran Rocks❤❤😍😍 (@PreeranRocks) March 12, 2020

Their happiness and smiles make everything perfect ❤

And they deserve this happiness ☺#Preeran #PreeranKiHoli #kundalibhagya pic.twitter.com/0R7jk1A7Aa — TKL ❤ PKL (@PreeranIsLife) March 11, 2020

Joining their heads and pushing each other like this ❤☺



They become such childs with each other 🤩#Preeran #PreeranKiHoli #KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/qfiuT3yZPL — TKL ❤ PKL (@PreeranIsLife) March 12, 2020

Source: Screengrab from ZeeTV YouTube

