'Kundali Bhagya' March 11, 2020, Preview: Karan Flirts With Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which stars on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Preview March 4, 2020: Karan Slaps Mahira For Her Behaviour With Preeta

Kundali Bhagya March 11, 2020, Preview

In the previous episode, it was shown that Sherlyn sees that Rishabh is passing by while she is hugging Prithvi. Rishabh comes into her room, Sherlyn pretends to cry and Prithvi hides behind a curtain. Sherlyn tells Rishabh that she wants to play Holi with him outside as it is their first Holi together. After Rishabh and Sherlyn left, Prithvi too tries to leave but hides again when he hears someone is coming towards the room which was Preeta. Mahira locks Preeta in the room along with Shrishti as she questions her about Preeta. As it was the time of celebration Mahira makes Karan drink the bhaang. On the other hand, Preeta and Srishti find a way to escape from the locked room. Rakhi tells everyone that Mahesh has woken up. Preeta helps Mahesh who gets a panic attack after seeing Sherlyn in his room. Preeta helps Mahesh.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update March 06, 2020: Preeta Loses Consciousness

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Promo: Preeta And Karan To Set The Stage On Fire With Holi Performance

In the upcoming episode, Preeta and Shrishti team up together and tricks Mahira and Sherlyn to go to the storeroom. They then lock Mahira and Sherlyn in the storeroom. Sherlyn panics and tells Mahira that Karan is under the effect of Bhaang and Preeta must go along with him. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta are in the room and seems to be getting close. Karan, who is under the effect of bhaang, winks looking at Preeta and hugs her.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update March 05: Mahira Slapped Preeta In Front Of Karan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.