'Kundali Bhagya' March 2 Written Update: Prithvi Notices Mahesh's Movement

Kundali Bhagya March 2 episode starts with Prithvi who enters the Luthra house and is excited to see Srishti, while the other family members are shocked to see his behaviour. He tells everyone that he is happy to see her after a long time and that he was in Chandigarh with Krithika, who used to talk a lot about Srishti. Rakhi asks Srishti to come inside. Srishti intentionally hits him and acts as if it was an accident. She apologises to him.

Prithvi asks her when she will learn to walk properly looking at the front and further adds that she won’t change. She responds that even he didn’t change and goes to hug Krithika. Kareena asks Srishti why she came. She tells that Preeta informed her that Prithvi wanted her to do the decorations for the marriage that’s why she has come. Sherlyn glares at Preeta and noticing that Preeta wonders why Sherlyn is glaring at her instead of her partner.

Mahira waits for Karan and tells him not to react seeing whatever’s happening in the house. Karan gets confused listening to her and asks what she is saying. She tells him that Prithvi came with his mother and he thanks her. Mahira thinks to herself that one day he will trust her more than Preeta, and then goes on to follow him inside. Preeta wonders what Mahira is doing with Karan. Dadi asks Karan to join them for dinner, but he denies saying he is not hungry.

Meanwhile, Karan discusses the marriage preparations with Prithvi’s mother. Rakhi tells that they don’t have much time to prepare everything and further asks Srishti to help them. She says she will discuss with Preeta about the decorations. Rakhi asks Preeta to finalise everything today itself when Prithvi interrupts and asks Srishti to do the best decorations for his marriage.

Preeta informs Srishti that Krithika thinks that she is jealous of her relationship with Prithvi. Srishti reveals that Prithvi has already started to instigate Krithika against her that’s why Krithika is behaving like this. She tells her that Prithvi has some huge plans on the day of his marriage as she thinks Krithika and Sherlyn are part of his plan. Srishti tells her she will stop this marriage at any cost.

Furthermore, Prithvi speaks to Mahesh and is shocked to see him moving. Seeing Krithika, he lies to her that he has come to seek Mahesh’s blessings. Krithika notices Mahesh’s movement but Prithvi tells her that it might be her hallucinations. Sarla hesitates to enter the Luthra house. Prithvi comes and Sarla slaps him for kidnapping Preeta. He apologises to her and tells her that Mahira instigated him.

