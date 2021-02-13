'Kundali Bhagya' 13 February 2021 Written Update: Karan And Preeta Decide To Separate

The Kundali Bhagya latest episode starts with Karan and Preeta separating because of certain false impressions between them. Additionally, their displeasure sharp flavouring their relationship perpetually and they converse with one another inconsiderately, Karan is seen missing Preeta a great deal and when he is standing on the balcony, Preeta comes there and embraces him from behind. He turns around and he cannot believe his eyes that Preeta is here. On opening his eyes he realises it was just his imagination. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kundali Bhagya February 13 episode.

Sarla Feels Preeta's Pain

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Sarla explains to Preeta that the person who thinks from the heart always gets hurt. She tells that Karan never thought for Preeta selflessly. She says that she cannot see her daughter in pain and she also feels Preeta's pain for Karan. She tells that she was also hurt that everyone lost faith in Preeta. She asks Preeta to forgive them and go back to them if they apologize and show faith in her. She tells that she will not send her with Karan if Luthras don’t change their verdict. Preeta is sorrowful.

Shristi and Sameer Try to Patch Up Preeta and Karan

Shrishti asks Preeta if she still cares for Karan, she replies with Karan doesn’t care for her. When Preeta falls asleep, Shrishti messages Sameer. She wants to find a solution to reunite Karan and Preeta. Shrishti can’t see Preeta sad. Shrishti goes to meet Sameer. He asks what is the matter. She tells that Preeta misses Karan a lot. He tells that Karan is also missing her. She tells that Preeta cries at night, she can’t control her emotions, she loves Karan.

Sameer tells that Karan also loves Preeta, but he has ego and anger issues. He tells that Karan had emptied Preeta’s cupboard in anger and then arranged it back when his anger calmed down. He wishes that they find a way to make them meet once. She tells that she will try to make Preeta talk to Karan on phone. She tells that she will really help the lovers so that they celebrate valentines well. Sameer thanks her.

Shrishti tries to Convince Preeta

Shrishti tries hard to convince Preeta to meet Karan. She asks Preeta to talk to Karan and end their issues. Karan gets angered when Sameer insists him to accept his feelings for Preeta. Sameer asks Karan to call Preeta.

Karan and Preeta refuse to miss each other. She asks Preeta to admit that she loves Karan. Preeta admits that she loves Karan. Sameer tells that Preeta told Shrishti that she loves Karan. Karan tells him that Preeta should have told him about her feelings, its no use if she tells her feelings to Shrishti or anyone else. She asks Preeta not to delay and confess her feelings to Karan.

Preeta Calls Karan

Preeta calls up Karan. Sameer requests Karan to answer the call, its valentines day, talk sweetly to her and set up a good date. Karan gets rude to Preeta. He tells that he wasn’t waiting for her call, she didn’t care to call him. Preeta doesn’t want to hear his nonsense. He is rude to her and she out of frustrations hangs up the call. Preeta tells Shrishti that she will not call him up again and if he wants to talk he will call.

Preeta Waits For Karan's Call

Preeta waits for Karan’s call. She knows that Karan doesn’t care for her, he would not call her. Karan asks Sameer not to force him. Preeta tells Shrishti that Karan spoke to her as if she has no self-respect. She doesn’t want to give anyone the rights to insult her. Shrishti calms her down. Preeta doesn’t want to waste her life in convincing Karan. Shrishti asks her to meet Karan and talk face-to-face.

