'Kundali Bhagya' November 26, 2020 Spoiler: Sherlyn Revelas Why She Got Sarla Arrested

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, fans saw Sarla getting arrested. Even though Janki and other members of the house did not want the police to take away Sarla, they were not able to do anything about it. But who got her arrested and what will happen next in the latest Kundali Bhagya November 26 2020 episode? Read ahead to know some interesting Kundali Bhagya Spoilers:

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' written update for Nov 24: Sherlyn gets Sarla arrested

Kundali Bhagya November 26, 2020 Spoiler

ZEE5 reported that in the upcoming episode fans will see Rishabh getting upset with Sherlyn. It is finally revealed that it was Sherlyn who got Sarla arrested and this is why Sarla is going to face many problems in the upcoming episodes. Other family members also support Rishahb and get angry at Sherlyn and aks her to reveal why she got Sarla arrested.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' written update for Nov 23, 2020: Sherlyn accuses Sarla of poisoning her

After a while, Rishabh starts questioning Sherlyn sternly and she finally opens up. Sherlyn reveals why she decided to take such a bold decision and mentions that it was Sarla who 'deliberately served her poisonous laddus'. She further adds that those laddus would kill their unborn child. Everyone in the Luthra family gets very shocked to hear this. They cannot belive that Sarla would do something like this.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shraddha Arya's goofy side will make fans love her even more

In the next bit, fans will see Kareena reveal that when the reports do come out they will prove Sherlyn to be right. The reports will also prove that Sarla’s ‘Sargi ke laddus‘ did in fact have poison in them. This whole revelation will leave Preeta and Srishti shocked while Rishabh, Karan and the Luthras become 'speechless'. Fans will now have to see the upcoming Kundali Bhagya episodes to know what will happen next.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya's list of films that she starred in before 'Kundali Bhagya'

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic soap opera about two sisters and the house they both live in. The show casts Shraddha Arya as Dr Preeta Karan Luthra, Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra, Manit Joura as Rishabh Luthra and Anjum Fakih as Shrishti Arora. The show launched in 2017 and has since received many favourable reviews by fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.