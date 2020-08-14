'Kundali Bhagya' Spoilers: Preeta Stops Karan's Marriage, Claims Herself As His Wife

Kundali Bhagya is a TV serial that airs on Zee TV. The show started in 2017 and recently completed three years. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura in the lead role. Kundali Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, The TV serial follows the love story of Karan and Preeta, who first are enemies but somehow situation forces them to come together and they become friends, and later fall in love. A lot has occurred since then, and the recent August 17th episode will be airing some major twist in the Kundali Bhagya story. Read on.

Preeta claims she is Karan's wife

The episode starts with Karan all set to marry Mahira, however, Preeta arrives at the wedding at hears about Sherlyn and Mahira’s plot against Karan’s father Mahesh. She tries to inform about the same to Karan but he laughs it off thinking that she is just saying such things out of jealousy. She then arrives at the mandap where Karan and Mahira are getting married and claims her rights as Karan’s first wife. She states that she will go to the police if the marriage is not stopped as, according to Hindu law, a married man can’t remarry when he is still has a first wife. The episode will show that Prreto takes this grave step to save the Luthra family and Rishabh is shown to be on Preeta’s side as well. The show airs at 9:30 pm on Zee TV Monday to Friday.

Shraddha Arya plays the role of Dr Preeta Arora in the Zee TV hit show Kundali Bhagya, who is Sarla and Raghuveer's daughter and Pragya, Bulbul and Shrishti's sister in the show. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya recently shared a dance video of herself on Instagram. Shraddha Arya danced on the song Maiyya Yashoda and shared it on her Instagram account. She wore an orange lehenga and looked adorable performing the little dance set for her Instagram.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

