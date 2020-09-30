'Kundali Bhagya' Spoiler For September 30 Episode: Will Preeta Escape Pawan's Clutches?

Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the most popular telly shows in India. The first episode aired in 2017 and three years later, fans are still in love with the show enjoying every new twist. The plot revolves around Preeta Arora and Karan Luthra and their love story. However, their love is threatened by the evil eyes of others who cannot see them happy together. They encounter new challenges every day to stay together. Here's what will happen in Kundali Bhagya's 30 September episode.

Kundali Bhagya spoilers for September 30, 2020 episode

After the recent turn of events, Mahira drugs Preeta and takes her place at the reception party. She walks out with an unaware Karan. However, Karan's gut feelings keep telling him that Preeta might be in danger and so he is very alert about everything that is going on. In another scene, Sherlyn and Srishti are arguing over Preeta.

Meanwhile, Preeta will wake up and see herself a hostage of Pawan. She will ask who is he but Pawan will not disclose his name or what his relation is with Prithvi. He kidnaps Preeta from the Luthra House. However, Janki always had her suspicions against him and follows Pawan to find out what he is planning against Preeta.

Janki decides to save Preeta herself. Meanwhile, Sanjana and Ramona find out that Mahira has been trying to take Preeta's place in the mandap. While Sanjana tries to talk Mahira out of it, Ramona keeps Preeta's mother distracted so that she does not find out about this. Meanwhile, Pawan finally discloses that he is Prithvi's brother and Preeta is his sister-in-law.

Preeta gets shocked but tries to talk sense into Pawan. She asks him if his brother would have wanted him to kidnap Preeta and force her to be with him. Pawan laughs and replies that this is actually Prithvi's plan but since he is unconscious, Pawan is carrying it out. Preeta gets shocked again hearing this.

In other news, Kundali Bhagya's cast includes Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar playing lead roles of Preeta and Karan. Manit Joura, Sriti Jha, Anjum Fakhim, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Swati Kapoor and Sanjay Gagnani also play important roles in the telly. The show has aired 791 episodes so far.

