'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 7, 2020: Karan Assures Preeta Of Their Bond

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 7, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya November 7 episode starts as Preeta explains to Karan that Mahira is not in a normal state of mind and would do anything to claim Karan as her own. She says that Mahira is not good for him and their marriage including the Luthra family for which Preeta is worried. Preeta exclaims that Mahira doesn’t want their marriage to succeed at which Karan assures her that nothing of this sort would happen.

Preeta mentions that Mahira has entered the house with the ritual of a GrehPerwash even when she doesn’t have the right. Karan says that he has assured that Mahira has only come into the house as his friend so he would make sure nothing wrong happens as he is married to Preeta. Karan says that he would not let anything wrong happen to Preeta and demands that she cheers up because everything would be sorted out.

Just as they are talking, Sherlyn comes to the room and informs them that Mahira won’t have her medicines until Karan asks her to. Karan goes to her and makes her eat the medicines, after which she asks Karan to stay back with her. Preeta sees all this and comes inside the room saying that Karan is getting an important call and she can stay back to take care of Mahira.

Karan leaves and Preeta sits with Mahira, who asks Preeta to leave but Preeta makes her so frustrated that she tries throwing Preeta out from the room. Preeta stops Mahira asking how can she pull her even when a cut as this might hurt the vein that would cause her to die. Preeta makes Mahira sit down mentioning that she is a physiotherapist by profession so has complete knowledge about the anatomy of a person. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

