Kundali Bhagya November 11, 2020 Spoiler: Dadi Refuses To Let Mahira Keep The Fast

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama that premiered on July 12, 2017, and airs on the channel Zee TV. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya that cast Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia as the lead characters.

The cast Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role of Preeta and Karan, respectively. The Kundali Bhagya episodes showcase the on-screen chemistry of the two actors that have been loved and appreciated a lot by the fans, and they have been acknowledged as the Best Television Jodi many times.

Here is what is the spoiler for going to happen in the Kundali Bhagya November 11 2020 episode. Read further ahead to know about Kundali Bhagya November 11.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler for November 11, 2020

Kundali Bhagya November 11 2020 episode will show that Mahira returns to the Luthra house and reveals that she has decided to celebrate Karwa Chautha and keep a fast for Karan. Kareena and Kritika are completely shocked to hear about this and dadi plainly refuses to let Mahira do so. Dadi reminds Mahira that this ritual is to be followed only by married women for the long and healthy lives of their husbands.

Mahira, later, challenges Preeta that she will do all the rituals of Karwa Chauth. Mahira says that she will ensure that Karan helps her break her fast. This angers Preeta and she remains silent to give Mahira a befitting reply.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest TRP rated series of its channel Zee TV before going off-air due to the global pandemic. The show has now begun shooting again and the makers of the daily soap have revealed during a media interaction that everybody on the sets of Kundali Bhagya always carries a sanitizer and mask with them. Everyone on the sets of the show collectively follows the safety measures and even the team of the production house makes sure all protocols are being adhered to.

