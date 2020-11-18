'Kundali Bhagya' November 19 2020 Spoiler: Will Mahira Be Exposed In Front Of The Luthras?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, the women of the Luthra house fast for their respective husbands. Mahira insists the Luthras let her fast for Karan. The Luthras agree and let Mahira fast for Karan. Meanwhile, Sherlyn stuns everyone by announcing that she's pregnant and would not be fasting for Rishabh. The Luthras are happy for Sherlyn and they congratulate her. Preeta falls sick but still fasts for her husband Karan. Here is what is going to happen in Kundali Bhagya November 19, 2020 episode. Read ahead for the Kundali Bhagya November 19 2020 Spoiler.

In Kundali Bhagya November 19, 2020, episode, Karan brings Preeta to her room. He asks her if she believes in Karwa Chauth to which Preeta says she does believe in the ritual and tradition. Karan tells her that he does not believe in someone fasting for him the whole day. He tells her that she's not keeping well and decides to bring something for her to eat.

Preeta stops him and tells him that she believes in fasting and 'Karwa Chauth'. Meanwhile, Mahira who also observes a fast for Karan cannot control her hunger. She decides to eat a paratha when Sherlyn stops her. Dadi and Rakhi find Mahira sneaking a Paratha to eat as she feels hungry. Will Mahira be exposed in front of the Luthras?

Kundali Bhagya was one of the highest TRP rated serials of the channel before it went off-air due to the Pandemic. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra and Shraddha Arya as Preeta Arora. Kundali Bhagya episodes revolve around the love story of Karan and Preeta who are currently married on the show. Despite in love and married, the couple face several challenges when it comes to being together as a couple.

