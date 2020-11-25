'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 24: Sherlyn Gets Sarla Arrested

Kundali Bhagya November 24 episode begins with Sameer waiting for Shristi at the front door of his house. The house help asks Sameer if he can close the door. Sameer tells him he is waiting for Shristi. The latter comes in a hurry and starts asking Sameer about Preeta. Sameer takes Shristi to Preeta's room.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update

Sherilyn blames Sarla for poisoning her

Meanwhile, on the other hand, everyone gathers in Sherilyn's room. She blames Preeta's mother Sarla for killing her child. Sherilyn says Sarla mixed something in the sweets and tried killing her child. Risabh tells her to calm down and says she is overreacting. Risabh shows faith in Sarla and says he doesn't believe Sherilyn. Karan also agrees with him. Karan says he didn't even know she was pregnant.

Karan walks out of Sherilyn's room. Risabh says Karan is correct. Sherilyn lashes out at Risabh. Mahira, on the other hand, tries to put sense into Risabh. However, the latter replies to her with a taunt. He says he doesn't need to prove his care for Sherilyn in front of anyone. Risabh also indirectly prompts that he doesn't think the kid belongs to him. He leaves.

Preeta denies breaking her fast

Sherilyn tries to gain sympathy from other family members but she fails. Everyone asks her to rest. Mahira tells Sherilyn that their plan is failing. Sherilyn says everything will go according to their plan. Shristi learns that Preeta has consumed poison and she will get better only if she eats something. Preeta denies eating as she is fasting for Karwa Chauth. Shristi thinks Mahira and Sherilyn might have done something.

Shristi and Sameer force Preeta to eat but she denies. Meanwhile, Sherilyn works on her plan. She takes the cops to Sarla's house and blames her for poisoning the food. Janki tries to stop the cops but things don't work out. Cops arrest Sarla and Sherilyn thinks her plan is working.

Back at Preeta's house, Karan tries to convince Preeta to have something. She denies. Preeta explains to Karan why it is important to him. Preeta insists on calling Sarla. She says she misses her. Karan forces her to have something and rest. Janki tries to contact Shristi but fails to connect.

