'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 23, 2020: Sherlyn Accuses Sarla Of Poisoning Her

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 23, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened.

Kundali Bhagya written update, Nov 23, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya November 23 episode starts as Mahira forces a bedridden Preeta to break her fast and eat food. Meanwhile, Karan is worrying about Preeta as she is refusing to eat anything due to her fast on Karva Chauth. Karan overhears Girish talking to his mother as Girish says that Preeta’s illness is a sign of some threat to Preeta’s life and not due to fasting on Karva Chauth.

Mahira threatens Preeta and asks her to do something bigger than she did before. Mahira and Sherlyn rejoice to see Preeta’s condition. Ramona calls Mahira and suggests her a change in their “three-steps-plan” against Preeta. Mahira hands over the mobile phone to Sherlyn and then Ramona explains Sherlyn to do something very dangerous. Rishabh tells Karan that someone had in fact poisoned Preeta on purpose. The doctor who had come to check on Preeta reveals that someone had mixed a type of poison in the last food that was consumed by Preeta. Sherlyn arrives there and pretends to fall unconscious.

Elsewhere, Srishti, Janki and Sarla get all decked up in order to visit the Luthra house. Sameer calls Srishti and informs her of Preeta’s condition. The doctor reveals that an unconscious Sherlyn has consumed the same very poison that has been troubling Preeta’s health. Mahira comes running and reveals to the Luthra family that a cat has died in the kitchen. Just as Srishti leaves alone to see Preeta, Sarla calls her. Srishti lies to Sarla and says that nobody is at the Luthra house because everyone has gone for a party at the clubhouse.

Karan begins to feel sceptical about the cat’s death in the kitchen. Kareena says that the cat must have died due to Sarla’s “sargi ke laddoos”. Dadi begins to believe it and Mahira instantly narrates an incident about how the cat has died due to consuming those “laddoos”. Kareena sends Kritika in order to give the sample of the “laddoos” for some lab tests. Just as Rishabh begins to question Sherlyn’s behaviour, she begins a pretence. Sherlyn starts to cry as she claims before everyone that Sarla has tried to kill her unborn child by bringing those poisoned “laddoos” for them to the Luthra house. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

