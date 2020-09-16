'Kundali Bhagya's' Romantic Moment Between Preeta & Karan Makes Fans Go ''aww''

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagaya sees Preeta and Karan reliving their romance. Preeta and Karan continue to fight over their differences over small things, however, the recent episode gets them back together to share some romantic moments. Netizens have gone gaga over their romantic scene and seem excited for the upcoming plot of Kundali Bhagya. Check out fans' reactions over Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's romantic scene.

Fans react to Preeta & Karan's romantic scene

One of the Twitter fan clubs said that this episode of Kundali Bhagaya was one of the best ones. Adding a still of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar from the episode, the user wrote, "#Kundalibhagya Best Episode ever 16 September 2020". Another fan wrote, "I just don't want to get over the episode Watching on Loop #Preeran #KundaliBhagya @DheerajDhoopar @AryaSmilesa U guyz were on Fireeee Love u both sooo much".

Fans seemed happy to watch Preeta and Karan getting back together. A fan tweeted, "#KundaliBhagya we really are super proud of our #PKL she did become the strong and smart #preeta that we wanted #TKL must be super proud of his babydoll i am just waiting for their reactions on the tabe it 'll be fun #preeran are coming back i feel it". Another netizen added, "Moments when Preeta makes Karan speechless by her actions #Preeran #KundaliBhagya". Take a look at these Twitter reactions below.

This is what romantic tension feels like 😍🙈❤ This is what Preeran chemistry feels like❤#Preeran #KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/gKlYR0e84r — 🕊 (@PreeranIsLife) September 15, 2020

Looking at each other or I should say gawking at each other through the glass... ❤#Preeran #KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/tvnEYr8eDo — 🕊 (@PreeranIsLife) September 15, 2020

In the next episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Preeta will take her mother's advice and decide to cook a sweet dish on her first day as the daughter-in-law in Karan's family. Karan will also be tempted to try Preeta's dish but he will not because of his ego. Fans seem excited to know what's next for Preeta and Karan.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off serial of Kumkum Bhagya. This is a romantic television drama. Kundali Bhagya has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show airs on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

