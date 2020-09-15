'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 14, 2020: Preeta Is All Praises For Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 14, 2020. Read ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update Sept 14 episode

Kundali Bhagya latest episode starts as Sameer gets shocked to hear that Shrishti will try and kiss him. Just as they were on a video call, Shrishti asks if he will do what she wants him to do. Sameer says that if he abides by her wish, then she must kiss him. Shrishti agrees to do what he wants her to.

Later in Kundali Bhagya Sept 14 episode, Krina tells Karan that he must remain in the guest room and she will speak to a lawyer tomorrow morning, who will then handle the NGO and police. Sameer comes there and says that Karan must not sleep in the guest room and must go and face Preeta. Sameer says that Karan will get the brothers disgraced if he does not face Preeta tonight. Sameer says that what bua and dadi want is an act of cowardice and kings never leave his seat. Likewise, Karan must not leave his room. Just as Karina tells Karan not to get into Sameer’s incitement, Sameer says that he just heard Preeta tell Shrishti that she made Karan leave his room. Karan is now fuming and then decides to sleep in his own room.

Further in Kundali Bhagya written update, just as Karan straightens up in his bed, he asks Preeta about why she locked the door. Preeta smiles at him and thinks that she needs to cajole Karan by praising him for being Karan Luthra, the best cricketer. Preeta sits on the bed besides Karan and begins by saying that she wants to say something she never did. Preeta says that Karan is an extremely nice human being and is the king of her heart. Karan is happy that she finally accepted the truth and turns to leave the bed. Just as Preeta holds him back in a hug, they get apart and Preeta says sorry. Karan asks what Preeta is sorry for, but Preeta remains silent.

